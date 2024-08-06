'Prof Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt'

Yunus has given his consent, say Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement organisers on the morning after Hasina's ouster

Key organisers of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement this morning proposed Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus as the chief advisor of the interim government.

In a video posted on social media early this morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said they have already talked with Prof Yunus, and he has given his consent considering the present situation of the country.

Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators, said the widespread violence was being carried out by the "ousted fascists and their collaborators" to foil the revolution.

"We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now," Nahid said, referring to the indiscriminate firing and attacks on temples and widespread looting in various places.

"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," Nahid announced.

"We want to see the process rolling by the morning. We urge the president to take steps as soon as possible to form an interim government headed by Dr Yunus," Nahid added.

"And we will also announce the names of the remaining members of the interim government by morning.

"Dear friends, as there is anarchy in the country, and insecurity over people's lives, we are urging the president to take immediate and effective steps to restore law and order in the country, and that freedom-seeking students will also be on the streets to assist law enforcement forces in that regard.

"And, till the interim government is formed, the students will have to remain on the streets to safeguard their uprising. We have given our blood, been martyred, and we have to fulfil our pledge to build a new Bangladesh.

"No government other than the one proposed by the students will be accepted. As we have said, no military government, or one backed by the military, or a government of fascists, will be accepted," Nahid said.

"Soon after our uprising, the fascists are creating anarchy in the country. There is now firing and shooting going on in many areas, attacks on temples, looting and sabotage. We think it is a preplanned attempt to foil the students' uprising.

"We have come to the decision that the government proposed by the uprising students and the people, an interim government, will be formed with Prof Yunus as the chief advisor. This government has to be formed without any delay.

"We are calling on everyone to take to the streets from tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. The 'Committee to Safeguard Public Property and Communal Harmony' formed and led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has announced that they will guard every locality. We have to protect our minority communities, we have to protect our public property and we have to protect our country."