President for Dhaka-Thimphu joint initiatives

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday emphasised the joint coordination and initiatives of Bangladesh and Bhutan for regional prosperity and development.

The head of state made the remark when Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

He said, "The two countries can enhance regional cooperation by utilising their strengths and priorities."

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed journalists after the meeting.

The president noted that currently, cooperation between the two countries in trade, electricity, connectivity, agriculture, education, cultural exchange, people-to-people contacts, and tourism is progressing well.

He also highlighted the potential for mutual cooperation within regional platforms like Saarc and BIMSTEC.

On a special invitation from Bangladesh President Shahabuddin to celebrate Independence Day, King and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan are now in Dhaka on a four-day official visit.

President Shahabuddin expressed hope that the two governments would work together to fulfill the aspirations of the people, considering their common history, geographical proximity, prosperity, and development.

He recalled Bhutan's role in recognising Bangladesh as an independent state on December 6, 1971, and expressed gratitude, saying, "The people of Bangladesh are grateful to Bhutan."

The Bhutanese king appreciated the unprecedented development in various sectors in Bangladesh and praised the quality of Bangladeshi products -- including readymade garments, ceramics, and medicines.

He expressed interest in increasing bilateral cooperation in various sectors -- including education, culture, communication, and tourism -- in the days to come.

During the meeting, Industry, Commerce, and Employment Minister Namgyal Dorji, Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister DN Dhungyel, and Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk were present from the Bhutanese side.

Meanwhile, from the Bangladeshi side, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and secretaries concerned were present on the occasion. After the meeting with the president, the Bhutanese king signed a visitor's book. The Bhutanese delegation later attended a reception ceremony followed by dinner.