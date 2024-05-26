‘Prescribe generic names of medicine’

Experts say it will promote competition, lower healthcare costs

Generic names of medicine should be written in prescriptions, a practice followed by most developed countries, said speakers at an event yesterday.

Health experts also said even neighbouring India has made it mandatory to prescribe medication this way. Bangladesh lacks such law or guideline, they added.

They were speaking at a policy dialogue programme titled "Can the use of Generic Names in Prescriptions effectively control aggressive Drug Marketing in Bangladesh?", organised by the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University.

Experts expressed concern over the prevailing practice of using brand names in prescriptions. They argued that this practice not only reduces competition in the medicine market but also contributes to the increased burden of healthcare costs on patients and their families.

Prof Ahmedul Kabir, additional directorate general (admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services, emphasised the need for holistic reform in the healthcare sector.

Prof Syed Abdul Hamid of the Institute of Health Economics at DU pointed out the limitations faced by the Directorate General of Drug Administration in ensuring quality control and uniform pricing of generic medicines due to a shortage of human resources.

Prof Mushtaq Hossain, a public health expert and former advisor to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, stressed the importance of shifting focus away from medicine-centric medical care and advocated for a public health movement to demand prescriptions with generic names.

Shikha Ganguly, a physician at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said doctors support the idea of using generic names in prescriptions.

She emphasised the need for strict adherence to rules by pharmacies, including the presence of registered pharmacists in each outlets.

Experts also said prescribing medicine using generic names can potentially lower healthcare costs by promoting competition, reducing out-of-pocket expenses, and empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their medical needs.

They also stressed the importance of ensuring quality control and regulatory measures in the pharmaceutical sector to effectively implement this practice.