Posts for new judges to be created soon

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday said he already held talks with the government on creating posts for new judges and hoped that the crisis will be resolved soon.

He also said it is a constitutional right of every citizen to receive speedy justice.

"We, who perform judicial functions, are ethically responsible to deliver quick justice for the people. We must ensure that nobody is deprived," he said.

The chief justice made the comment while speaking as chief guest at an event organised on the occasion of inaugurating a "Nyay Kunja" -- a resting place for justice-seekers -- on Bandarban District and Sessions Judge Court premises.

About the judges' accommodation crisis, he said multi-storey Chief Judicial Magistrate buildings have already been constructed in many districts across the country.

The chief justice said Nyay Kunjas have been established in all the district court premises so that the people do not have to suffer due to a shortage of places to rest, toilets, and drinking water facilities.