Post-july uprising: Greed fuelling new wave of anarchy

Says Dr Kamal Hossain

In the aftermath of the July uprising, the country has witnessed a new wave of terror, killings, and mob violence, centring extortion, land grabbing, and establishing dominance, said Gono Forum founder and Emeritus President Dr Kamal Hossain yesterday.

"If the government fails to contain this evil force, it could lead to a disastrous situation, which is undesirable," he said in a written statement.

Gono Forum General Secretary Mizanur Rahman read out the statement on Dr Kamal's behalf at a discussion marking the 32nd founding anniversary of the party at the Jatiya Press Club.

Dr Kamal said the country had long been under the grip of an oppressive authoritarian regime, where the absence of democracy led to violations of the rule of law, voting rights, and fundamental human rights.

A deep crisis and uncertainty gripped the country during this period, fueled by rampant looting, money laundering, corruption, and politicisation, he said.

"Although the Proclamation of Independence had pledged to establish equality, human dignity, and social justice, people in reality have been deprived of self-respect and fundamental rights," said the noted jurist.

The mass uprising has opened up a new opportunity to build a society free from discrimination, founded on democracy and justice, he said, urging everyone to remain vigilant so that no evil force or conspiracy can undermine this hard-won victory or hinder the realisation of the dream of Bangladesh envisioned in the Liberation War.

Noting the dismantling of the democratic system as well as all the constitutional and financial institutions of the country through politicisation by the previous regime, Dr Kamal Hossain said, "Now it is a key responsibility of the interim government to reform those institutions and ensure democratic transition through a free, fair, and credible election."