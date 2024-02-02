Police stations should be symbol of dependence

Speakers tell event marking DMP’s 49th anniv

Hoping to see police stations become a "symbol of dependence" for people, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun yesterday said Dhaka Metropolitan Police should set an exemplary standard.

"I want to see police stations as a symbol of people's confidence and trust. We will treat service seekers with compassion," he said while addressing the 49th founding anniversary of DMP held at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.

Mamun said DMP has set an unparalleled example by taking action against terrorists and those who are involved in cybercrime.

He also emphasised the need to maintain a "zero-tolerance" policy against drugs and militancy.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was present at the programme as chief guest.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, and Home Ministry's public security division senior secretary Mostafizur Rahman were present on the occasion, among others.

Asaduzzaman said DMP, with 50 police stations and 34,000 personnel, is working relentlessly for the safety of Dhaka dwellers.

DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman said, "The pattern of crime is constantly changing. DMP dealt with these crimes efficiently. Along with crime division, the Detective Branch is also working efficiently."

Terming traffic jams as a "major problem" of Dhaka, he urged all concerned to come forward to solve it.

"We want to make a Dhaka where Gulistan can be reached in 15 minutes from Uttara. We want to make a DMP where a woman walking down the street at 3:00am feels safe thinking a policeman is around," he added.