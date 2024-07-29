Police chase, detain several protesters at ECB Chattar

Police detained several people from near the ECB Chattar in Dhaka as several hundred protesters gathered in the area and tried to stage a demonstration around noon today.

Before detention, police personnel chased them when they gathered at the ECB Chattar and started to chant slogans around 1:00pm, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.

However, no clash took place there and no injury was reported.

Additional police personnel and army men were on guard there till 3:15pm, when this report was filed.

The police action comes after six organisers of the quota reform protest, who are in custody of the Detective Branch of police, yesterday announced withdrawal of their protest programmes apparently from the DB office on Minto Road in the capital.

Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers, along with five other coordinators made the announcement via video message, which was distributed to media outlets from the DB office.

But rejecting the statement of the six coordinators, Abdul Kader, another coordinator of quota reform protest, declared protest rallies across the country today.