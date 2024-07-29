Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 12:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Quota protests: One more hurt in previous clashes dies at DMCH

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 12:45 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 01:15 PM
Quota protests: One more hurt in previous clashes dies at DMCH
Star file photo

One more person, who suffered bullet wounds during the recent clashes centring the quota protests, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital last night.

Ideal College student killed by police
Read more

70 pellets in 16-year-old student’s body

Babul Hawlader, 48, a painter from Munshiganj, suffered bullet wounds in Rampura area on July 19. He breathed his last around 11:00pm at the intensive care unit, according to the hospital's death register and family members.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Babul's son Parvez Hawlader said his father was not involved in the protest. He suffered bullets as he was returning to their Ulan road house after Jumma prayers that day.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan
Read more

At least 147 dead in violence centring quota protests: home minister

With this death, at least 163 lives have been lost since July 16, when six people were killed in clashes between agitators and law enforcers, and ruling party activists

Thirty people died on July 18, 66 on July 19, 25 on July 20, 14 on July 21, six on July 22, three on July 23, four on July 24, two on July 25, four on July 26, and two on July 27.

The overall death toll from the violence may be higher, as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals where dozens of critically injured patients were taken. Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital sources.

Related topic:
quota protestquota protest death tollquota protest violence
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

More than just numbers

15h ago

Bangladesh likely to unblock mobile internet at 3pm

1d ago
Food delivery hit hard by internet disruption

Food delivery hit hard by internet disruption

1d ago
Police cases quota reform violence Dhaka

Cases after violence: Over 2 lakh accused in Dhaka city

15h ago
quota reform movement coordinator Arif Sohel picked up

JU student and quota reform movement coordinator 'picked up by DB'

23h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

জাতির সঙ্গে মশকরা করবেন না: সমন্বয়কদের খাওয়ানোর ছবি প্রসঙ্গে হাইকোর্ট

বিচারপতি মোস্তফা জামান ইসলাম ও বিচারপতি এস এম মাসুদ হোসেন দোলনের হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ বলেন, জাতির সঙ্গে মশকরা করবেন না। ধরে নিয়ে এসে খাওয়ার টেবিলে বসাতে পারেন না।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এক বছরে বিদেশি ঋণ পরিশোধ বেড়েছে ২৫.৭৩ শতাংশ

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification