6 protest organisers will soon return to their families: DB

The six organisers of the quota reform protests, who have been in custody of the detective branch (DB) of police for several days, will be released soon, a top DB official said today.

"We are talking to them, to their family members. We think they will soon return to their families," Harun Or Rashid, additional Commissioner (DB) of DMP told reporters in front of the DB office on Minto Road, replying to a query on how much longer the six organisers would be kept in custody.

Asked about the allegation of forcing the organisers to issue statement of withdrawal of protest, Harun termed the allegation as a rumour.

"I am humbly requesting not to spread rumours. DB is a place of trust where no one was forcibly taken in, tortured or forced to issue statements," he said.

The six organisers in DB custody yesterday withdrew their protest as all their demands are already met, he said.

Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers, along with five other coordinators made the announcement via video message, which was distributed to media outlets from the DB office.

Nahid was seen reading out a statement last night, minutes after a photo posted by Harun on Facebook that showed them having food with Harun in a room apparently at the DB office.

Rejecting the statement of the six coordinators, Abdul Kader, another coordinator of Quota reform protest, announced protest rallies across the country today.

Kader via WhatsApp said he strongly condemns the scripted statement of the coordinators made "at the DB office at gunpoint".

He said they were determined and will remain firm on their demands.