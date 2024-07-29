Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 01:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 03:14 PM

Crime & Justice

Taking Faiyaz on remand, tying him with ropes was a mistake, govt tells HC

Star Digital Report
Dhaka College student Faiyaz remand and rope tying
Star file photo

The government today told the High Court that taking Dhaka College student Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz on remand and tying him with ropes was a mistake and that it will take steps so that such mistakes are not repeated.

His remand has already been cancelled and he was sent to the Child Development Centre, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman during hearing of a writ petition.

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation with the HC yesterday challenging the legality of taking a 17-year-old boy on a seven-day remand in a case lodged with Jatrabari Police station on charges of clashes and vandalism.

The HC today rejected the writ petition considering that the petition was not presented before it as the matter has become infructuous as his remand has already been cancelled.

Shahdeen Malik and Md Monjur Alam moved the petition while Additional Attorney General and Acting Attorney General SM Munir and Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed, who represented the state, opposed the petition.

|বাংলাদেশ

জাতির সঙ্গে মশকরা করবেন না: সমন্বয়কদের খাওয়ানোর ছবি প্রসঙ্গে হাইকোর্ট

বিচারপতি মোস্তফা জামান ইসলাম ও বিচারপতি এস এম মাসুদ হোসেন দোলনের হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ বলেন, জাতির সঙ্গে মশকরা করবেন না। ধরে নিয়ে এসে খাওয়ার টেবিলে বসাতে পারেন না।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এক বছরে বিদেশি ঋণ পরিশোধ বেড়েছে ২৫.৭৩ শতাংশ

৪১ মিনিট আগে
