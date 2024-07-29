Taking Faiyaz on remand, tying him with ropes was a mistake, govt tells HC

The government today told the High Court that taking Dhaka College student Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz on remand and tying him with ropes was a mistake and that it will take steps so that such mistakes are not repeated.

His remand has already been cancelled and he was sent to the Child Development Centre, Additional Attorney General SM Munir told the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman during hearing of a writ petition.

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation with the HC yesterday challenging the legality of taking a 17-year-old boy on a seven-day remand in a case lodged with Jatrabari Police station on charges of clashes and vandalism.

The HC today rejected the writ petition considering that the petition was not presented before it as the matter has become infructuous as his remand has already been cancelled.

Shahdeen Malik and Md Monjur Alam moved the petition while Additional Attorney General and Acting Attorney General SM Munir and Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed, who represented the state, opposed the petition.