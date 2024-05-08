PM opens Hajj programme-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Hajj programme-2024 (Hijri 1445) at Ashkona Hajj Camp in the capital.

She also exchanged greetings with the hajj pilgrims after opening the programme as the chief guest.

The premier sought prayers from the pilgrims for the people of Bangladesh as well.

The hajj flights carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims will start from Dhaka tomorrow.

The first hajj flight (BG-3301) is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:20am for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, carrying 419 pilgrims.

With Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair, Secretary of the Ministry Md A Hamid Zamadder delivered the welcome address at the programme opening function.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Religious Affairs Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury, Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan, and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim also spoke.

Two pilgrims also expressed their feelings and satisfaction over the Hajj management, and lauded the prime minister for digitisation of Hajj activities.

A documentary on Hajj activities was screened at the ceremony.

IT in-charge of Dhaka Hajj Office Kazi Md Murad E Alam said a total of 85,257 Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj this year.

Of them, 4,562 will get the opportunity to perform hajj under the government management while the remaining 80,695 will perform hajj under private management, he added.

Alam, however, said that as of today, 4,314 pilgrims have completed registration for performing hajj this year under the government management while 78,895 under private management.

Bangladesh is the fourth largest pilgrim sending country in the world. As per the arrangement, Bangladeshi pilgrims will complete immigration process of the two countries (Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia) in Dhaka which will help them avoid the immigration process in Jeddah.

Under the Road-to-Makkhah initiative, pilgrims will get luggage services, meaning the luggage will be sent to the pilgrims' hotel or their other accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.

According to the flight schedule, the national flag carrier will operate 117 pre-hajj flights between May 9 and June 10 to carry a total of 45,525 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia while Saudi Arabian airline Flynas will operate 43 pre-hajj flights in May and June to carry the rest of the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is scheduled to start operating return hajj flight on June 20 from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh while Flynas will start post-hajj flights between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh on June 21.