PM likely to visit 3 nations from April 24

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit three countries from April 24, sources said.

According to the sources, the premier will fly to Bangkok on April 24 evening to attend the 18th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). The event will be held on April 22-26 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

She will then join a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), to be held in Riyadh of Saudi Arabia on April 28-29. The meeting will focus on global collaboration, growth and energy.

Hasina is also scheduled to perform Umrah in Makkah.

The PM will then travel to Gambia to join the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, which will take place on May 4-5.

Hasina is likely to return home on May 6, said sources.

It will be Hasina's second foreign visit since assuming office after her party's win in the January 7 parliamentary polls. She went to Germany in mid-February to attend the Munich Security Dialogue.