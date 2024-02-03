Pipeline damage halts gas supply to Netrokona

Gas supply to the Netrokona district remained suspended after a Titas gas line was damaged during a river excavation work yesterday.

According to Titas Gas Authority and Water Development Board, the gas line was damaged during the excavation on the Soai river at Char Moilakanda village in Purbadhala upazila around 4:00pm yesterday, halting gas supply to all nearly 5,500 subscribers of the district.

Unable to cook, locals are mostly depending on dry foods, reports our local correspondent. CNG-run vehicles were also seen waiting at the station.

Sumangal Golder, manager of Netrokona Titas Gas, said the higher authorities have been informed about the incident.

A group of engineers from Titas Gas are on the way from Dhaka to restore the supply, said Md Sarwar Jahan, executive engineer of Netrokona Water Development Board.

"Gas supply will be normal by 4:00pm today if the repair work starts by noon," he said.