PDB owes Tk 33,000cr to power companies

Nasrul Hamid tells JS

Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) owes power generation companies, both public and private (including Indian companies), Tk 33,108.99 crore.

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid placed this information in parliament yesterday. He said government power generation and transmission companies will get Tk 10,391.43 crore from PDB till February while private ones will get around Tk 15,000 crore till February.

The power generation plants set up in joint ventures will get Tk 2,417 crore from PDB. The state minister also said different companies including Adani will get Tk 5,297 crore from PDB for exporting electricity to Bangladesh.