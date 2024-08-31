Palestinian envoy sends relief aid to flood victims

Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yousef SY Ramadan, has provided relief aid packages for flood victims in Bangladesh.

The aid, which includes essential supplies, also features Palestinian flags as part of the packages.

The relief goods are being distributed through As Sunnah Foundation.

Around three million people have been affected by the flood in many districts including Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram, Habiganj and Moulvibazar.

In Feni, Parshuram, Fulgazi, and Chhagalnaiya upazilas have been badly affected.

Besides, large areas under four unions of Feni Sadar and Daganbhuiyan upazilas were inundated due to rise in the water level of the Chhota Feni river.