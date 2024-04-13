Pahela Baishakh: Preparations in full swing

Preparations for the traditional Mongol Shobhajatra rally, marking the celebrations of Pahela Baishakh, the Bengali New Year 1431, is in full swing in Dhaka.

Events centring Pahela Baishakh are scheduled to be held at various points in the capital including Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University, Hatirjheel, and Rabindra Sarobar.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

The students of Faculty of Fine Arts of the Dhaka University are giving final touches to their creations before bringing out the traditional rally tomorrow.

The procession will feature five structures depicting a child, a pangolin, a decorative elephant, a decorative wheel, and a bird.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Artisans are seen giving the finishing touches of their ware at Doel Chattar of the university.

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star