Only Hindus with NID cards will be allowed to join Rash Mela

The local administration has asked the devotees to keep their national identity cards (NIDs) along with them this year while joining the three-day traditional Rash Mela for Hindu communities, scheduled to begin on November 25.

The Hindu devotees will take part in the festival at Dublar Char and they have to enter into the Sundarbans through five designated routes.

The decision was today taken at a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Bagerhat with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain, in the chair.

Strict action will be taken centring the traditional Rash Festival and all have to show their NID cards to participate in the three-day festival.

Local administration, police, Forest Department, Coast Guard and navy will perform their duties to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival.

The Rash Mela will end on November 27.

According to Forest Department sources, devotees can into the Sundarbans by launch and trawlers after paying taxes on November 25 and would have to leave the place on November 27 by evening.

No firearms would be allowed.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain, said the local administration will take necessary steps to ensure smooth celebration of the festival and the law enforcement agencies are on alert to stop any subversive activities.

Bagerhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Abul Hasnat Khan said only Hindu devotees will be allowed to enter the Rash Mela.

Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarbans East zone, Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, said this year, five routes have been selected for the transportation of the devotees and of these, two are in Bagerhat district and three in Khulna district.

Carrying plastic products is prohibited in the Sundarbans, he said.