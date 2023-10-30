Oct 28 Programmes: Press bodies slam attacks on journos

Editors’ Council, BFUJ, DUJ call for bringing culprits to justice

Leaders of different associations of journalists have condemned Saturday's attacks on journalists covering political programmes.

The Editors' Council, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) expressed their concern and demanded punishment of the perpetrators in separate press releases yesterday.

They also appealed to all political parties to refrain from assaulting journalists during political events.

The Editors' Council in a its press release yesterday, said around 25 journalists were assaulted in the capital while they were on duty.

"It is very condemnable and worrying," said the release signed by Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Journalists cover political events as part of their professional duties and inform the public. "But it is a matter of great concern that journalists are attacked or their safety is hampered while performing their duties," the release said.

The Council requested all political parties and law enforcement agencies to ensure safety of journalists as they carry out their professional duties.

In its press release, BFUJ said, "On Saturday, when BNP activists were vandalising and burning public properties in different parts of the city, journalists captured those that made the BNP activists furious and then they assaulted journalists."

BFUJ President Omar Faruq and Secretary General Dip Azad on Saturday demanded immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits. They requested the intervention of the home minister in this regard so that the attackers do not get spared.

DUJ also demanded exemplary punishment of those who assaulted the journalists.