Nobody can isolate me from people

PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday told parliament that nobody would be able to isolate her from the people as the people trust her.

While delivering her winding up speech for the second session of the 12th parliament, the leader of the House said her government has been working for the welfare of the people.

People are now enjoying the benefits of her government's activities, she said, calling upon her critics to admit it.

"You can't isolate me from the people."

She said people have confidence in her.

"This confidence and trust is the only asset of mine. I move with this asset."

On load shedding and power generation, the premier said the power production was once only 1,600 megawatts, but today the capacity is more than 16,000MW.

Pointing to the critics of the indemnity on quick rental power plant law, Hasina said the special law was enacted not to give indemnity to anyone rather provision was kept here so that none can stop power plants by filing lawsuits.

"None was given indemnity in the special law," the PM said, adding that she rather realised $10,000 as fine every day from Summit Group for its delay in completion of its first power plant in Khulna under a private venture.

"We don't give indemnity. It will have to be kept in mind. Even there is no indemnity provision in the law. But provision is there so that none can file cases, stop power plants and my work," she said.

"Is there any country in the world where an agreement for power plant construction is signed without a clause for capacity charge?" she said.

Noting that the people, particularly those with limited incomes, are suffering from high inflation to some extent, she called upon all to boost food production not leave any piece of land uncultivated.

About loan defaults, Hasina said the culture of bank loan default started during the regime of military dictator Ziaur Rahman.

"The continuation of this bad culture was seen during the regimes of HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia. There is still no complete relief from it. It is reality. Even then, we continue our efforts here," she added.

The second session of the 12th parliament that started on May 2 was prorogued after six working days.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation of the president at 9:00pm.