No arsonists, masterminds will be spared

Says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said arsonists and their masterminds would be given exemplary punishment so that nobody is burnt to death in future.

"We are taking required measures against the arsonists and their masters," she said while addressing a post-election greeting and views-exchange meeting with the leaders and activists of Kotalipara Awami League and associate bodies at Kotalipara upazila chattar.

Hasina, also the AL president, said many of those involved in the arson violence and their masters have already been brought to book and the rest must be detained after scrutinising the CCTV footage.

"None of those who have done such heinous acts will be spared."

The PM came down heavily on the BNP-Jamaat saying that their movement means burning people to death and torching vehicles, including buses and trains.

She mentioned that they did the same this time in the name of movement to prevent the 12th parliamentary election what they committed in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

A mother with her child in the lap had been burnt to death in a fire set to a train, Hasina said, adding that none could tolerate such a scene.

"They are doing movement for democracy despite the fact that they even don't know how to spell the democracy."

The premier said that by casting ballots spontaneously, the country's people did not response to BNP-Jamaat's call to prevent the election.

After forming the government for the record fifth term and fourth in a row, Hasina went to Gopalganj to visit her Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara and exchange views with local AL leaders.

Kotalipara AL President Bhabendranath Biswas chaired yesterday's meeting. Sheikh Rehana, among others, was present there.

Hasina said no country can make progress without a democratic government or political leaders in power.

Although conspiracies were hatched to thwart the last parliamentary election, the people gave a befitting reply to the plotters by exercising their voting rights, she said.

Thanking the people for voting her party to power again, the PM said, "The January 7 election is the victory of the people and the democracy."

Hasina sought blessings from the countrymen so that she can run the state to fulfill their desire. "I have nothing to lose. My only target is to ensure how much I would give the country."

She urged the people to remain alert, as the anti-Liberation elements who do not like the country's development are still plotting.

"We will move the country forward confronting all the conspiracies of the people, who don't want Bangladesh's development. We will build a poverty and hunger-free developed and prosperous Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Bangabandhu," she added.