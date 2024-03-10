Nasrul Hamid thanks Ctg youth for making Joy Bangla Concert a success

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid praised the enthusiastic participation of Chattogram's youth in making the Joy Bangla Concert 2024 an extraordinary success.

From his verified Facebook profile, Hamid, trustee of CRI, yesterday expressed, "Immense thanks to the youth of Chattogram for their unprecedented celebration and discipline in making the Joy Bangla Concert 2024 a success."

He also extended his congratulations to the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and the Young Bangla team for their diligent efforts and exceptional organisation of the event.

The concert, held at Chattogram's MA Aziz Stadium on Thursday, attracted an unparalleled audience, celebrating the spirit of Bangladesh's Liberation War and the historic March 7 speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This year's gathering saw an impressive turnout of over 60,000 attendees on-site, with millions more joining through television and social media platforms, reinforcing the profound resonance of Bangabandhu's legacy and the collective resolve it inspires.

For the first time, the event, organised by CRI's youth platform Young Bangla, was hosted outside the capital city, Dhaka, choosing Chattogram to commemorate Bangabandhu's momentous March 7 speech. The choice of location brought a fresh vibrancy to the event, connecting more directly with the youth of the port city.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electrifying, with chants of "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu" echoing as thousands of young voices sang in unison, underscoring the unity and patriotic fervour among the attendees. Performances included inspirational songs from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, pivotal in the nation's fight for independence, alongside hits from nine popular bands — Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Chirkutt, Meghdol, Lalon, Avoid Rafa, Chattogram's own Tirondaz and Carnival.

Starting at 3:00pm and continuing till nearly midnight, the concert was not merely a musical festivity but a manifestation of national pride.

Distinguished guests included CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, alongside several members of parliament, all coming together to witness this grand celebration of Bangladesh's indomitable spirit.