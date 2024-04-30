MV Abdullah leaves UAE for last leg of homeward journey

All 23 Bangladeshi crew members of MV Abdullah started the final stretch of their long-awaited journey back home as the ship left the port of UAE for Chattogram early today.

Several crewmen from the ship informed The Daily Star that after completion of loading cargo, the ship left the UAE port of Mina Saqr around 2:00am (UAE time).

It loaded around 56,000 tonnes of limestone from the port, said sources at KSRM.

Mizanul Islam, media adviser to KSRM Group, hoped that it may take two weeks for the ship to reach Chattogram.

Released from the Somali pirates on April 14 after 33 days of captivity, the ship reached its destination, Al Hamriyah port in UAE, on April 22 for unloading cargo.

After finishing unloading activities, it went to Mina Saqr on Saturday to load cargo of limestone.

The ship came under attack of Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in UAE.

The crewmen were held hostage for around 33 days before the pirates released the ship on April 14 early hours following receiving huge amount of ransom.

KSRM Group, the parent organisation of ship's owning entity SR Shipping, refused to say anything about the ransom payment.

However, several global news media including Reuters reported that the pirates released the ship after receiving US Dollar 5 million in ransom.