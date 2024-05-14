Municipality fells old trees for wall renovation

At a time when people are becoming more aware of the need to save trees for the sake of the environment, local authorities of Kuakata in Patuakhali opted to axe several trees to renovate the boundary wall of a school.

At least five Chambal trees, all around 25-30 years old, were felled outside the compound of Latachapali Government Primary School for renovations in the last two days, allegedly without any tender process.

Visiting the school compound on Sunday, this correspondent saw woodworkers taking the tree logs to local timber mills.

Local residents and environmental activists expressed concern over the felling of trees.

According to locals, the school's then-managing committee had planted the trees in the 90s. Later, the Local Government Engineering Department reconstructed the school building to serve as a cyclone shelter as well and erected a boundary wall.

"The trees outside the boundary wall were felled. I was not aware of it as the school was closed, but I have heard the municipality authority did it," said Nazrul Islam, head teacher of the school.

Anwar Hossain Howladar, mayor of Kuakata Municipality, said, "Some trees were cut down to repair the boundary wall of the school cum cyclone shelter."

He, however, declined to comment on whether proper procedures were followed in this regard.

Contacted, Achyutananda Das, primary education officer of Kalapara upazila, said they will discuss the next steps with the higher authorities in this regard.

"Whoever axed the trees did not do the right thing. There is no scope for felling trees without due process," said Rabiul Islam, UNO of Kalapara upazila.

Lincoln Bayan, Barishal divisional coordinator of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said, "The ongoing hot spell has made it clear that there is no alternative to planting trees. Cutting down such decades-old trees is an act that will cause irreparable damage to the environment."