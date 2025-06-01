MoU signed to build country’s first monorail in Ctg

The country's first monorail is set to be constructed in Chattogram in a bid to ease the port city's traffic congestion.

The city corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with Orascom Group and Arab Contractors Group, a joint venture between German and Egyptian companies, yesterday at the World Trade Center in the city.

The event was attended by the City Mayor Shahadat Hossain, top officials from the financing organisations, as well as representatives from Chattogram's business community and civil society.

Following the signing of the MoU, Orascom and Arab Contractors Group will conduct a feasibility study in the city.

A monorail is a modern rail system that is around 40 percent more cost-effective than a metro rail. It requires less land and can be implemented through existing structures. A monorail runs on a single rail, typically with one wheel. It can be constructed and made operational within two to two-and-a-half years.