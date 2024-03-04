Mirza Fakhrul off to Singapore for health checkup

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left the country for Singapore this morning for a regular health checkup.

Fakhrul, accompanied by his wife Rahat Ara Begum, left Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 8:30am, his personal assistant M Yunus Ali told UNB.

He said Fakhrul is scheduled to have treatment at a Singapore clinic for various health issues, including a blockage in his neck.

He said the BNP leader is scheduled to return home on March 18.

After being released from jail on February 15, Fakhrul went to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital with various health problems and received treatment at home under supervision of Prof Shamsul Arefin of the hospital, he said.