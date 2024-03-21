Minimum Fitra amount set at Tk 115, maximum Tk 2,970

The Islamic Foundation today fixed this year's Fitra at a minimum of Tk 115.

The maximum limit was set at Tk 2,970 per person.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Fitra Fixing Committee in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation.

Fitra is paid to the poor before attending Eid prayers.

Last year, the minimum amount of Fitra was fixed at Tk 115 and a maximum at Tk 2,640 per person.

The meeting was presided over by President of National Fitra Fixing Committee and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin, said an Islamic Foundation press release.