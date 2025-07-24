Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 06:01 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:42 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Milestone crash: Another student dies at burn institute

Thu Jul 24, 2025 06:01 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:42 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 06:01 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:42 PM
student dies after Milestone jet crash
National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Star

Another student injured in fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara has died while undergoing treatment at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

So far, 13 victims died at burn institute while the total death toll from Monday's plane crash stood at 34 with mostly schoolchildren.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Milestone Jet crash
Read more

Milestone jet crash: CID identifies 5 bodies

The victim, 15-year-old Mahia, succumbed to her injuries around 4:30pm at the institute's intensive care unit, said Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the burn institute.

Mahia, an eight grader, had suffered 50 percent burns, he said.

Earlier around 1:30pm today, 13-year-old Mahtab Uddin Bhuiyan, a seventh grader of the school, succumbed to his injuries at the ICU.

Read more

Grief gives way to rage at Milestone

 

Related topic:
Fighter Jet Crashes in Milestone College UttaraMilestone plane crash
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Silence, sorrow replace school bells at Milestone after air force jet crash

2d ago

Grief gives way to rage at Milestone

1d ago
Milestone Jet crash

‘First thing we saw were the bodies of a mother and her child’

2h ago

From chirps to silence

1d ago

Nation mourns lost children

1d ago
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

সরাসরি গুলির নির্দেশ হাসিনার

দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের মাসব্যাপী অনুসন্ধানে উঠে এসেছে, পলাতক সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সেই সময়ে রাষ্ট্রীয় বাহিনীগুলোকে নির্দেশ দেওয়ার পরেই প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার বেড়ে যায়। যাচাইকৃত ফোনালাপেও...

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যুবদলকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় সাবেক প্রধান বিচারপতি খায়রুল হক কারাগারে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে