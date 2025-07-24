Milestone crash: Another student dies at burn institute

Another student injured in fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara has died while undergoing treatment at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

So far, 13 victims died at burn institute while the total death toll from Monday's plane crash stood at 34 with mostly schoolchildren.

The victim, 15-year-old Mahia, succumbed to her injuries around 4:30pm at the institute's intensive care unit, said Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the burn institute.

Mahia, an eight grader, had suffered 50 percent burns, he said.

Earlier around 1:30pm today, 13-year-old Mahtab Uddin Bhuiyan, a seventh grader of the school, succumbed to his injuries at the ICU.