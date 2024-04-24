Melting pitch poses risk

The scorching heat in Jashore has caused the pitch on several roads and highways to melt, posing risks for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Three key highways -- Jashore-Khulna, Jashore-Jhenaidah, and Jashore-Benapole -- have been affected, with the Jashore-Narail road witnessing the most significant damage over a 10-kilometre stretch.

"Sand and crushed stones are being used to restore the melted pitch," stated Jashore District Sub-Divisional Engineer Hafizur Rahman.

According to the RHD, black pitch, which absorbs more heat, is used on these roads. Additionally, heavy traffic and friction contribute to the melting.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) said roads typically use 60-70 grade pitch, with a melting point of 48 to 52 degrees Celsius. However, the pitch starts melting well before reaching this temperature.

Commuters of the Jashore-Narail road have raised concerns about the quality of road work, attributing the melting to inferior materials used in renovation.

Truck driver of 23 years, Shafiqul Alam said he never experienced anything like this. He said molten pitch sticks to wheels and can lead to tyre damage or even bursts.

Aminur Rahman, a resident of Fatepur, said shoes and sandals get stuck in the melted pitch.