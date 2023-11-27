Man's bullet-hit body recovered near border in Jhenaidah

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh today recovered a bullet-hit body of a Bangladeshi man at Chapatala border under Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam, 35, son of Monirul Islam of Jadabpur village of the upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting BGB 58-Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Masud Parvez.

"Rakibul's family confirmed that he was missing since November 25. His body was found on the Bangladesh side of the border. However, BGB has not heard any firing near the border area in the last few days," Masud said.

There were bullet wounds on Rakibul's body and police are investigating the incident, he said.

According to locals, they informed BGB after spotting Rakibul's body on the bank of the Ichamati river around 8:30am today.

They said Rakibul, a mason, entered India with some other men yesterday morning.

Hafizur Rahman, UP member of Chapatala village of Swaruppur Union 4, said Rakibul used to help cattle traders bring cows from India.

Locals and the UP member alleged that he was shot by India's Border Security Force (BSF).