Make a 'Green Bangladesh', PM urges all to plant trees

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the countrymen to make a "Green Bangladesh" by planting trees in large numbers.

"We have to plant trees as much as we can across the country to make a 'Green Bangladesh'," she said while inaugurating the three-month long tree plantation programme of Bangladesh Krishak League (BKL) at a function at Gono Bhaban.

At the function, Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League president, awarded several BKL leaders for their contribution in pursuing the nationwide tree plantation campaign of the AL and distributed saplings among them.

The prime minister asked the leaders and activists to play a vital role in turning the country into "Green Bangladesh".

She called upon the BKL leaders to plant saplings on the embankments of rivers, costal belts, roadside, on rooftop and houses to take the "Green movement" forward.

The prime minister planted three saplings of trees at the Gono Bhaban marking the programme.

She continued: "I have planted over 2,000 trees in Gono Bhaban since I assumed power."

The prime minister said Bangladesh is an agriculture-based country and its economy depends on agriculture.

"We will go for industrialisation after developing the agriculture sector. We will not go for industrialization bypassing the agriculture," she said.

But, she alerted all not to destroy arable lands while developing industries in a scattered way.

"By no means, the crop lands should not be destroyed in the name of industrialisation," she said.

Huge developments and urbanisation are being carried out across the country, she said.

"So, stay alert that no damage of arable lands takes place," she said.

BKL President Samir Chanda and Acting General Secretary Bishwanath Sarker Bitu, spoke on the occasion.

Joint General Secretary of the BKL Shamima Shahriar moderated the function.