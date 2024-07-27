PM visits victims of mayhem at Pongu Hospital

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today visited the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) popularly known as Pongu Hospital to see the injured victims of the recent violence centring the quota reform protest.

The head of the government enquired about the treatment of the injured people, several with severe injuries, and assured them of all sorts of assistance for their proper treatment.

Nitor Director Prof Kazi Shamim Uzzaman apprised the prime minister of the treatment of the victims.

Sheikh Hasina asked the hospital authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure proper treatment of the injured people.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, State Minister for Health Rokeya Sultana, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, were present.

The prime minister yesterday visited the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and enquired about the condition of the injured who came under terror attacks during the "total shutdown" programme enforced for quota reform in the government jobs.