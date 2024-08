Maj Gen Md Faizur Rahman has been appointed the new director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), according to a media release of the Inter Services Public Relations issued today.

Maj Gen Md Nasim Parvez was made the Commandant of Military Institute of Science and Technology while Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud was made the new DG of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, it said.