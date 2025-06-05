Madhabkunda Waterfall in peril: road collapse sparks safety concerns

The scenic Madhabkunda Waterfall, one of Bangladesh's most cherished natural attractions, is once again under threat due to recurring infrastructural failures, prompting fresh calls for long-term solutions.

Following continuous rainfall from May 28 to 31, approximately 31 metres of the approach road to Madhabkunda Waterfall and Ecopark collapsed, said Md Rezaul Mridha, assistant conservator of forests, Barlekha Range.

The guide wall adjacent to the road has also developed cracks.

In response, the Forest Department conducted emergency repairs using sandbags to restore limited access. Red flags have been placed along hazardous stretches to warn visitors, he added.

"This is not the first time such damage has occurred. A similar collapse happened in 2017 due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall," the official said.

Local residents and tourism operators alleged that mismanagement and lack of regular maintenance have turned the road into a safety hazard.

With further rain expected, fears are growing over additional collapses, flooding, and broader structural failure.

Shifat Mia, a resident of the area, said, "From May 27, to June 1, continuous downpours and landslides severely damaged nearly a kilometre of the internal road. In many spots, the road has sunk as deep as three feet."

On-site observation revealed that the soil beneath the road in front of the tourist restaurant had been washed away, creating large cracks. Several other sections have similarly subsided, and the surrounding railings and security walls have sustained heavy damage.

The Forest Department is attempting further stopgap measures, filling cracks with sandbags to keep the site operational.

During a recent visit, this correspondent observed a collapsed section of road in front of the tourist restaurant. The soil beneath the stairway leading to the waterfall is also eroding, raising further safety concerns.

"We are all students visiting for the first time. The natural beauty is breathtaking, but we had no idea the road was in such a state," said Abdul Alim, a visitor from Sirajganj who came with three friends.

Jewel Ahmed, a local videographer, added, "The road sank a few days ago but was patched up quickly. This is peak season for us, especially during Eid, but visitor numbers have dropped (due to the sorry state of the access road). Still, I'm hopeful they'll return."

"Despite the damage, there have been no untoward incidents so far. We are prioritising visitor safety," said Sub-Inspector Suman Singh of Madhabkunda Tourism Police.