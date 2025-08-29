‘Made accused though we were the victims’: DU law professor tells Dhaka court

Hafizur, former minister Abdul Latif Siddique, and 14 others were brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court under heavy security

Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, a Dhaka University law professor, told a Dhaka court today that he and others were "victims, not offenders", in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

"We were made accused though we were the victims," he said today during a bail hearing before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque.

Around 10:30am, Hafizur, former minister and expelled Awami League leader Abdul Latif Siddique, and 14 others were brought to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court under heavy security.

They were handcuffed, wearing helmets and bulletproof vests. "This is unbearable. Please remove the bulletproof vests," Hafizur told police officers in the courtroom, after which the vests were removed.

Addressing the court with permission, Hafizur said, "I have taught the Constitution for 33 years, yet a conspiracy is being staged against me involving the Liberation War and the Constitution. Yesterday, a mob was created against us, and we were arrested."

He further alleged, "The protections guaranteed under Article 33 of the Constitution were denied to us. We were locked in a small room without a fan."

After the hearing, the 16 accused were taken back to the court lockup.