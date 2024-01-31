Leon with his mother at the hospital. Photo: Star

Lying on a bed at National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital, Leon keeps asking his mother -- Ma, will I be able to walk again?

About six years ago, Leon Roy, a resident of Thakurgaon town, lost his mobility following an accident.

The then ten-year-old boy had fallen from a tree branch while trying to unite a baby parakeet, who had fallen off its nest, with its mother.

Placing the bird on his palm, Leon carefully tried to climb up the tree, for the sake of the anxious mother parakeet. However, he lost his balance and fell on a concrete wall, hitting his head.

The fall left Leon unconscious while the bird died in his palms.

He was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he opened his eyes three weeks later.

Since the incident in May 2018, Leon has undergone seven head surgeries, with the latest one being this Sunday.

"My son has had three surgeries this month. The physicians are hopeful and so am I. They said he might fully recover but in phases. But the procedures are expensive," said Leon's mother Muktarani.

"My husband had abandoned us when Leon was just a year old. My mother took a job at a restaurant kitchen while I started tailoring work to survive," she added.

Leon's treatment expenses kept mounting through the years. While locals stepped forward and offered help, his family's financial condition remained uncertain.

Despite consideration from the hospital authorities, Leon's family had to spend Tk 1 lakh on his treatment, Tk 85,000 of which was loaned for a 15 percent monthly interest.

"I want to see my son back on his feet and fulfil his dream of becoming a police officer. But a big challenge awaits us after he recovers… that is, paying off the loan with interest with my meagre income," said Muktarani.