Law enforcers ready to assist EC in holding next election: home adviser

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today today said law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to assist the Election Commission (EC) in holding the next general election, whenever it takes place.

"The Election Commission will set the date of the polls. Our law enforcers are ready to assist in holding the elections at that date," he told reporters following a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the Secretariat.

Responding to a question on whether police are not yet active to the desired level, the home adviser said, "If you think being active means police should beat up people all the time -- like what we saw happening over the past 15 years, that's not the police force we want. We want a human-, people-friendly police force."

He added, "Police will carry out their duties while treating citizens with respect… They are more active now than before."

Jahangir added the overall law and order situation is good now.

Asked about the recent border pushbacks from India, Jahangir said, "We've raised the issue several times with the foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission. If any of our citizens are in India, we will bring them back — but only through proper channels. Dropping them in forests, rivers, or lakes is inhumane. No civilised country should act this way."

He urged the media to continue highlighting the issue and said that Bangladesh has already lodged formal protests with India through diplomatic channels.

Regarding reports of crimes committed by individuals wearing Rapid Action Battalion's uniforms, the adviser said, "We are very concerned about the recent incident. We are making every effort to bring those involved to justice as quickly as possible. Even if someone is wearing a Rab uniform, they will not be spared."