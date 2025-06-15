CEC urges officials to ensure neutrality as polls preparations advance

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said that preparations for the upcoming parliamentary election have progressed significantly, and called on all the Election Commission (EC) officials to work collectively to complete the remaining tasks.

He made the remarks while exchanging Eid greetings with senior EC officials at the commission's headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on the first working day after the Eid holidays.

"On this day, let the EC take an oath to hold a free, fair, and neutral election," the CEC said, urging the officials to maintain strict impartiality and not serve the interests of any political party.

"Those who play on the electoral field, let them play. If they win through playing, so be it. The commission will only act as a referee," he said.

"We are in the role of referee, and we will act like one. Our responsibility is to ensure a level playing field. We are committed to doing that."

The CEC reiterated that the commission is advancing steadily with election preparations and remains focused on its constitutional mandate to ensure neutrality.

He also noted that the government has been assuring world leaders, including those in the United Kingdom and Japan, that it intends to deliver a historic and credible election.

"Such declarations are being made because of the trust placed in us," he added.

Four election commissioners, the EC secretary, and other senior officials were present at the event.