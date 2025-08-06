BNP expects positive response from parties on election timeline

The BNP today expressed hope that political parties yet to respond to the election timeline will adopt a positive stance, and urged all to come forward to ensure a successful election.

Referring to those who expressed frustration over the chief adviser's announcement to hold elections in February 2026, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "They say they're frustrated — but those who are prone to frustration always remain so."

Fakhrul said this while addressing a press conference at the party's chairperson's office in Gulshan this morning.

While addressing at the conference, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "Those political parties have not issued any official reaction yet. We hope they will adopt a positive stance and contribute to paving the way for democracy."

Both the leaders made the remarks when asked about the apparent dissatisfaction of some political parties over the chief adviser's announcement regarding the next national election timeline.

At the conference, Fakhrul today said, "BNP is calling on all political parties and people to come forward to make this election successful, to make democracy stronger, and to build an effective national parliament."

"BNP believes this historic announcement will help overcome the political deadlock in Bangladesh and make the path to democracy smoother."

He said BNP believes the government and the Election Commission will take all necessary steps to make this election fair, free, and acceptable to all.

Fakhrul further said BNP has welcomed the announcement of holding the election in February 2026, which was decided in "a meeting between BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in London".

He read out a written statement at the press conference and said, "Yesterday, Professor Yunus announced the July Declaration. BNP welcomes this declaration too."

"BNP believes that the promises made by the political parties in this declaration will begin the journey towards a new democratic Bangladesh. It will create a chance to build a truly progressive and prosperous Bangladesh based on equality, human values, and justice."

Thanking the chief adviser, the members of the advisory council, and everyone involved for making the path to democracy easier despite many challenges over the past year, Fakhrul said, "We hope the remaining reforms of the state structure will be completed soon."

Asked whether BNP has objection about a fair election under this government, since the party earlier raised objections about two advisers, the BNP leader said, "So far, the work Professor Yunus has done shows that in the future he won't do anything that would make the election questionable."

Replying to another question about a few political parties objecting to holding elections in the current law and order situation, Fakhrul said, "That's their opinion. We, and the whole nation, believe that a quick election is the only way to move from this political crisis to democracy."

Fakhrul also thanked and expressed his gratitude to Tarique for successfully leading the "democratic movement" for the last eight years.

When asked about the date of Tarique's return to the country, Fakhrul said, "He will return as soon as possible. Waiting is a pleasure."