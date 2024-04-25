Khaleda’s charge framing hearing adjourned till Jun 25

A Dhaka court yesterday adjourned until June 25 the hearing on charge framing in the Gatco graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

Judge (In Charge) Syed Arafat Hossain of Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka passed the order after a time petition was moved on behalf of Khaleda Zia, her lawyer Syed Zaynal Abedin Meshbah told The Daily Star.

In the petition, Meshbah told the court that senior lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder, who was supposed to argue in support of discharging Khaleda Zia from charges, went abroad and could not take part in yesterday's hearing. So, the hearing should be adjourned, the lawyer added.

On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station against Khaleda and several others on charges of misappropriating around Tk 1,000 crore while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (Gatco).