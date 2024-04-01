Khaleda Zia under close observation at CCU

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been kept under close observation at Evercare Hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

AZM Zahid Hossain, her personal physician, said yesterday, "Khaleda Zia is being treated at the CCU under close observation at the advice of the doctors of the medical board. The board is constantly monitoring her treatment."

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital on Saturday night as her physical condition deteriorated.

"Our leader Begum Khaleda Zia is fighting for her life. Please pray for her recovery," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at an iftar mahfil organised by the Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) at the Ladies Club in the capital yesterday.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eye.

On January 11, the BNP chief returned home from Evercare Hospital after receiving treatment for various health complications for over five months.

Since then, she has been receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence under the medical board that was formed earlier at the Evercare Hospital.

On August 9 last year, she was admitted to the hospital as she fell sick.

On October 26, three US specialist doctors completed the hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accretion in Khaleda Zia's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

Khaleda's doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

That has since been extended multiple times to keep her out of jail.