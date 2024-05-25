'Keeron and Mastercard Presents Chattogram Career Fest 2024’ begins at CU

Keeron Limited, in collaboration with Excellence Bangladesh and the Marketing Society for Leadership Proliferation (MSLP), proudly announces the "Keeron and Mastercard Presents Chattogram Career Fest 2024".

This largest career event of the year began at 9:30am today at the Faculty of Business Administration Auditorium, University of Chittagong. The event will end at 4:30pm.

The fest aims to bring together over 400 students from various universities across Chattogram, including the University of Chittagong, offering them a unique platform to gain valuable insights, network with industry leaders, and explore numerous career opportunities. This event is designed to add substantial value to the career acceleration, guidance, and success of students in Chattogram, providing them with the tools and connections necessary to thrive in their future careers.

Prof Tunazzina Sultana, head of the Marketing Department, CU will preside over the event. The fest will be graced by the presence of Prof Mo Abu Taher, vice-chancellor of CU, as the chief guest. Special guests include Prof Sekandar Chowdhury, pro-vice-chancellor (Administration), and Prof Benu Kumar Dey, pro-vice-chancellor (Academic), CU.

The Chattogram Career Fest 2024 will feature an impressive lineup of over 22 high-profile guest speakers, including CEOs, founders, and industry experts. Attendees can look forward to insights from prominent figures such as Sabbir Nasir, Managing Director of ACI Logistics Limited (Shwapno); Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Founder and Managing Partner of Build Icon Consultancies Limited; Fahim Mashroor, CEO of bdjobs.com; Indraneil Chattopadhyay, CMO of BRAC Bank; Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO of Rankon Real Estate and Sea Fishing; Jabed Sultan Pias, Chief Digital Business Officer of Prothom Alo; Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Limited; Ehsanur Raza Roni, Feature Editor and Head of Content Marketing at The Daily Star; Md. Tajdin Hasan, Chief Operating Officer at Keeron; and other distinguished professionals.

Through these sessions, students will gain critical insights into the latest industry trends, develop essential professional skills, and receive guidance on career planning and development. The networking opportunities provided by the fest will allow students to connect directly with industry leaders, opening doors to internships, job opportunities, and mentorship programmes that can significantly accelerate their career growth.

The event promises a day filled with engaging segments, networking opportunities, and exciting prizes and giveaways. A special musical session will be conducted by Sadi Mohammad Shah Newaz, and the fest will also feature a special appearance by actor and director Sharaf Ahmed Jibon.

This grand event is made possible with the support of title sponsors, Keeron Limited and Mastercard, in association with BSRM and powered by bee global consultancy. Checkmate serves as the documentation partner, and Chittagong University Journalists' Association is the media partner. The Chittagong University Career Club is the engagement partner, with 13 clubs from various universities in Chattogram participating as club partners.