IT’S Radio silence in Khulna

Arson attack on August 5 leaves Betar centre in ruins

In the heart of Khulna, the Bangladesh Betar centre stood as a beacon of community, culture, and information. Established in 1970, it quickly became a cherished institution, bridging gaps between rural life and broader societal developments.

But on the afternoon of August 5, this vibrant hub was devastated by an arson attack that left it in ruins, silencing its broadcasts and disrupting the lives of countless listeners and staff.

A LIFELONG CONNECTION TO RADIO

For Proshad Roy, a farmer from Khalashibunia in Batiaghata upazila, Khulna Betar was more than just a radio station. Since the age of 12, Roy has been an avid listener, following in the footsteps of a family tradition that began with Santosh Radio of India.

This radio tradition has been a cornerstone of Roy's life, offering him and many others vital information on agricultural practices and local affairs.

"I've always been a regular listener to Khulna Betar. Programmes like 'Hridoye Bangladesh,' which delves into our Liberation War history, and 'Unstoppable Agrajatra Bangladesh,' which highlights regional development, have been crucial for my understanding of our community and country," Roy said.

A DEVASTATING BLOW

On August 5, after the fall of Sheikh Hasina, a group of people attacked the centre.

They ransacked the centre, setting fire to the reception room, artists' lounge, research room, officers' lounge, and multiple studios. The fire consumed over 39 rooms, reducing everything from office furniture to musical instruments to ashes. The looting and vandalism left the centre unrecognisable and halted all broadcasting operations.

Sudip Kumar Kundu, an announcer at the station, said, "I was on duty with my colleagues when the attack occurred. We managed to escape, but all our belongings were destroyed. The scene was chaotic; you can't imagine the fear we felt."

A CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL LOSS

The destruction is not just physical but also cultural.

Nikhil Krishna Majumdar, a renowned flute player and instrument maker, lost his collection of musical instruments, which had been housed in a museum at the station.

"I've been making and playing instruments for Khulna Betar since 1985. The loss of those instruments and documents is heartbreaking. They were not just tools but symbols of our cultural heritage," he said.

Prof Anwarul Kadir, a prominent educationist and civic leader in Khulna, condemned the attack.

"This was not a random act. Many documents and artefacts related to our folk music and history were destroyed. This loss is irreplaceable and deeply disturbing."

THE ROAD AHEAD

The attack has left over 200 staff members, including 16 officers, in disarray. The centre's infrastructure, equipment, and archived data are irreparably damaged, and broadcasts have been suspended for over a week.

Bangladesh Betar Director General Rabindrashri Barua visited the site on August 13, vowing to restore operations as soon as possible. "We are committed to resuming broadcasting, either by renovating the damaged building or setting up operations elsewhere," Barua said.

Netai Kumar Bhattacharje, its regional director, said, "Everything in the centre was reduced to ashes. Our immediate goal is to clean and repair the facility, but it will take time."

Khulna Betar, which began with a modest 10 kW transmitter on December 4, 1970, and expanded to 100 kW by 1981, had earned the affection of listeners not only in Bangladesh but also in West Bengal, India.

It started its journey in the administrative building of Khulna University in Gallamari, a suburb in Khulna city.

Its programmes were a lifeline, offering everything from news to entertainment, and its loss is deeply felt by the community.