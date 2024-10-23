Islanders protest in St Martin's over govt’s tourism restrictions

Hundreds of residents in Saint Martin's Island staged demonstrations today in response to the government's decision to limit tourism on the coral island in an effort to ensure an eco-friendly environment.

The islanders this evening participated in a procession, chanting slogans against the government's decision, which they termed "suicidal".

"We don't accept the suicidal decision of limiting tourists on the island," they chanted as they marched through the streets of the island.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir announced yesterday that the advisory council has decided to impose restrictions on tourist visits to Saint Martin's Island for four months, starting in November.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, he said the tourists will be allowed to visit the island in November, but they will not be permitted to stay overnight.

In December and January, tourists will be allowed to stay overnight, but the number of visitors will be capped at 2,000 per day. The island will be closed to tourists in February to facilitate cleaning efforts and protect the environment, Apurba added.