Int'l conference on Indian arts, literature held

A two-day international conference on Indian arts and literature was held on March 9-10.

Journal of South Asian Exchanges organized the conference titled, "1st South Asian Exchanges International Conference on Indian Arts and Literature", in collaboration with California Institute of Integral Studies, USA; Tribhuvan University, Padmakanya Multiple Campus, Nepal; and

Government Brajalal College, Bangladesh.

Prof Tarun Tapas Mukherjee, Bhatter College, Dantan, West Bengal chaired the conference while Dr Jai Singh, English & Foreign Language University was the convener.

Prof Dr Debasish Banerji of California Institute of Integral Studies, Dr Khum Prasad Sharma of Tribhuvan University and Prof Sharif Atiquzzaman of Government Brajalal College co-hosted the event and represented their respective countries.

Other distinguished scholars who delivered keynote addresses in the conference are Dr Dana Radler, Bucharest University of Economic Studies, Romania; Dr Enrico Beltramini, Notre Dame de Namur University, California, USA; Prof Jeffery D Long, Elizabethtown College, Pennsylvania, USA; Prof Keya Maitra, University of North Carolina, Asheville, USA; Mani Rao, Indian poet and translator in English; Prof C Upendra Rao, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India; Dr Indranil Acharya, Vidyasagar University, India.