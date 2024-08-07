Insecurity grips city as many police stations deserted

Firearms, ammunition looted from several stations in city, elsewhere

People looking at the damage done to Jatrabari Police Station, a day after a mob set it on fire. Several vehicles, furniture and valuables were burnt in the arson attack. There were no law enforcers at the facility yesterday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

With many police stations unmanned and arms and ammunition looted, there is a sense of serious insecurity among people in the capital and elsewhere in the country.

During a wave of violent mob attacks, many police stations were vandalised and set on fire after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure on Monday.

These correspondents saw Mirpur and Pallabi police stations, from where arms and ammunition were looted, being guarded by students yesterday afternoon.

The buildings that were set on fire the night before resembled skeletal remains, completely stripped bare.

At Mirpur Police Station yesterday afternoon, this correspondent saw that the collapsable gates were bent out of shape and shards of broken glass littered the floors of the ransacked rooms of the two-storey building. A coat of soot and ash covered the charred furniture, and the air was still hot from the fire.

Around a dozen students guarding the police station put a bamboo fence at the main gate. There were several burned vehicles, motorcycles, and a riot vehicle on the premises.

The students said they found a shotgun behind the building. They also recovered a grenade, two broken firearms, ammunition, and a wireless radio, and requested that these correspondents to inform the army about the recoveries.

They also informed that around 200 students had been on guard at churches and temples in Mirpur since 9:00am yesterday.

Students were also seen guarding the fire-ravaged Pallabi Police Station.

Two army officers, visiting the site, said they saw firearms scattered all around.

Requesting anonymity, they said they came to know from locals that some firearms were looted.

Fire service officials said at least 29 police stations had been torched across the country. But, the fire service has not been informed of all the arson attacks.

In the capital, Uttara East, Khilgaon, Wari, Ashulia, Badda, Jatrabari, Adabor, and Lalbagh police stations and a deputy commissioner's office in Kallyanpur were ransacked and set on fire.

On the streets of Mirpur 2, Mirpur 10, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Dhanmondi and Bangla Motor, both male and female students controlled traffic. Similarly,, general people were seen maintaining traffic in Bogura.

The duty officer of the fire service said they rescued 50 policemen trapped inside the burning Mirpur Police Station on Monday night.

An official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said, "Most of the police stations were vandalised, torched, and weapons were looted. How will the police perform their duties in this situation?"

Members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party were deployed to ensure security at all police stations and Dhaka airport, the officer said.

In another development, there was an attempt to free militants from the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur. Convicts inside the jail also tried to break free during the attack, officials said.

Last night, a group of at least 50 people vandalised the empty house of former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia in Nikunja, locals said.

The property is registered under the name of his younger son, Asif Mahadeen.

In his first briefing since Hasina's departure, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, before he was replaced as inspector general of police, yesterday urged members of the force to perform their duties with patience and strong morale.

In a video message sent by the Police Headquarters, he urged the political and student leaders to request the countrymen to refrain from attacking police.

Many top police officials went into hiding after the fall of the government.

Hasina's resignation came following three weeks of clashes between police, Awami League men, and protesters that left over 200 people, including many policemen, dead.

He stated that steps will be taken to find a logical solution to the problems that the police face.

Earlier, Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman told reporters at Rajarbagh Police Lines that they were trying to establish a chain of command soon.

He urged the commanders to understand the situation and gradually return to the workplaces, and not pay any heed to rumours.

AFP reported that Bangladesh Police Association, which represents non-cadre police officers, said its members were going on strike.

"Until the safety of every police member is secured, we are declaring a strike," said the association.

At least two dozen cadre officers wrote on Facebook about abstaining from work.

Besides, Additional DIG Sohel Rana in a statement said, "The problem is in the leadership, not the police force. The guilty will be punished. Please, do not attack innocent policemen."