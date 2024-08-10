Aftermath of AL govt’s fall: Minorities faced 205 attacks in 52 districts

Say two organisations of minority communities

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the National Press Club yesterday to protest the recent spate of attacks targeting Hindu properties across the country. They urged all conscious citizens to come together to end the violence against Hindu community and help build a nation united in peace and communal harmony. Photo: Palash Khan

Two organisations of minority communities reported yesterday that there have been at least 205 incidents of attacks on members of minority communities in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Thousands of Hindu families have become destitute and many temples have been attacked and burned. Numerous women have faced assaults, and there have been murders in several places. Other minorities have also suffered during this period, according to data compiled by the two organisations.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad presented the data in an open letter to Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government on Thursday.

The letter was unveiled at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Nirmal Rosario, one of the three presidents of the unity council, said, the situation was deteriorating and urged the interim government's chief to resolve the crisis by giving it top priority and putting an end to the violence.

"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country."

The open letter welcomed Yunus as the leader of a new era born from the unprecedented student- and public-led mass uprising aimed at establishing an equitable society and reform.

The organisations also offered condolences for the deaths and injuries that occurred during the uprising and demanded that the interim government ensure that the families of the victims receive the necessary support.

"When people's victory is advancing towards its destination, we, with sorrow and heavy hearts, observe that a vested quarter is hatching a conspiracy to tarnish this achievement by carrying out unprecedented violence against minority communities," the letter said.

The ongoing communal violence that started on August 5 has caused widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty among minorities in Bangladesh. This unrest has also resulted in international condemnation, the letter added.

"We demand an immediate end to this situation."

The letter said the organisations have tried to inform the president, army chief, protesting student leaders, and political party leaders about the situation, who have also called for an end to such violence.

"But it's a sad truth that the situation has deteriorated further in the last three days."

The letter was signed by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council General Secretary Rana Dasgupta and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudev Dhar.

Kajal Devnath, a presidium member of the unity council, said, "One does not leave their home, temple, or Tulsi tree unless compelled. Many Hindu community members are now taking refuge in others' homes.

"I, too, am forced to stay at a friend's house," he said.

"Those involved in attacking minorities must be brought to justice. If a minority individual is attacked for political reasons, it is still unacceptable. Anyone who commits a crime should be judged, but burning homes and looting will not lead to justice," he added.

Replying to a question, Kajal said the exclusion of readings from other religious texts at the swearing-in ceremony of the interim government's advisory council members contradicts the spirit of the constitution, the Liberation War, and anti-discrimination values.

"We hope that in future state functions, readings from all major religious texts will be included," he added.

Another presidium member, Subrata Choudhury, said, "We've heard about ending attacks on minorities many times before, but we have not seen any effective measures.

"Our national heritage and assets are being destroyed, which is unacceptable."

The event was also attended by another president of the unity council, Professor Neem Chandra Bhowmik, and presidium member Ranjan Karmakar, among other members of the Puja Udjapan Parishad.

DEMOS IN THE CAPITAL

Meanwhile, hundreds of people staged demonstrations in the capital yesterday, demanding that all attacks on minority communities be stopped and the perpetrators be held accountable.

They also demanded that a ministry be formed to establish a minority protection commission and that 10 percent of parliamentary seats be reserved for minorities.

One of the demonstrations was held under the banner of "Conscious Sanatani Citizens of Bangladesh" in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the morning.

Later in the afternoon, several thousand people from another group of minority communities gathered at the Shahbagh intersection to demonstrate.

STUDENTS MEET HINDU LEADERS

A team from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement visited Dhakeshwari Temple in the capital yesterday and met some leaders of minority groups.

"We spoke with the leaders of the Hindu community and heard their demands," Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the student movement, said in a statement.

"It is our responsibility now to convey their demands to the interim government."

He said they received a list of victims of attacks on Hindu communities across the country, adding that they would get assistance on a priority basis.