Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 03:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 04:28 PM

ISPR provides numbers of army camps to contact in case of sabotage, threats

Bangladesh Army today requested people to contact the nearest army camp if anyone faces any sabotage activities, violence and death threats.

The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) issued a release in this regard this afternoon.

It said the army remain deployed to ensure safety of public life, property and important government installations considering the current situation.

People were requested to refrain from misleading the army by providing false information and rumours.

ISPR also provided some mobile phone numbers to contact them.

Insecurity grips city as many police stations deserted

Dhaka Metropolitan

Lalbagh, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Agargaon, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Elephant Road and Kataban in Dhaka—01769051838 and 01769051839.

Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani, Bashundhara, Badda, Rampura, Shahjahanpur, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan and Banasree in Dhaka—01769013102 and 01769053154.

Mirpur-1 to Mirpur-14, Khilkhet, Uttara and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport-01769024210 and 01769024211.

Motijheel, Segunbagicha, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Eskaton, Rajarbagh, Paltan, Gulistan and Old Dhaka—01769092428 and 01769095419

Barishal Division

Barisal-01769072556, 01769072456, Patuakhali -01769073120, 01769073122, Jhalakathi-01769072108, 01769072122, Pirojpur-01769078298, 01769078308.

Chattogram Division

Noakhali-01644-466051, 01725-038677, Chandpur-01815-440543, 01568-734976, Feni-01769-335461, 01769-335434, Lakhmipur-01721-821096, 01708762110, Cumilla-01334-616159, 01334-616160, Brahmanbaria, 01769-322491, 01769-332609.

Lohagara, Patiya, Chandanaish, Banshkhali and Satkania upazilas of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram districts-01769107231, 01769107232.

Chattogram (except Lohagara, Patiya, Chandanaish, Banshkhali and Satkania upazilas)-01769242012, 01769242414.

Dhaka Division

Madaripur-01769072102, 01769072103, Kishoreganj-01769192382, 01769202366, Tangail-01769212651, 01769210870, Gopalganj-01769-552436, 01769-552448, Rajbari-01769-552514, 01769-552528, Gazipur- 01785349842, 01769092106, Munshiganj-01769082798, 01769082784, Manikganj-01769092540, 01769092542, Narayanganj-01732051858, Narsingdi-01769082766, 01769082778, Shariatpur-01769097660, 01769097655, Faridpur-01769092102, 01742966162.

Mymensingh Division

Sherpur-01769202516, 01769202524, Netrokona-01769202478, 01769202448, Jamalpur-01769192545, 01769192550, Mymensingh-01769208151 and 01769208165.

Khulna Division

Bagerhat-01769072514, 01769072536, Kushtia- 01769-552362, 01769-552366, Chuadanga-01769-552380, 01769-552382, Meherpur-01769-552398, 02479921153, Narail-01769-552456, 01769-552457, Magura-01769-554505, 01769-554506, Jhenaidah-01769-552158, 01769-552172, Jashore-01769-552610, 01769-009245, Khulna-01769-552616, 01769-552618, Satkhira-01769-552536 and 01769-552548.

Rajshahi Division

Rajshahi-01769112386, 01769112388, Chapainawabganj-01769112070, 01769112372, Pabna-01769122478, 01769112480, Sirajganj-01769122462, 0176912226, Natore-01769112446, 01769112448, Naogaon-01769122115, 01769122108, Joypurhat, 01769112634, Bogura-01769112594 and 01769112170.

Rangpur Division

Rangpur-01769662554, 01769662516, Dinajpur-02589921400, 02589682414, Nilphamari-1769682502, 01769682512, Lalmonirhat-01769682366, 01769682362, Kurigram-01769662534, 01769662536, Thakurgaon- 01769666062, 01769672616, Panchagarh, 01973000662, 01769662661, Gaibandha-01610652525 and 01754585486.

Sylhet Division

Sylhet-01769177268, 01987833301, Habiganj-01769172596, 01769172616, Sunamganj-01769172420, 01769172430, Moulvibazar, 01769175680 and 01769172400.

