Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM

IFIC hosts seminar

IFIC Bank recently hosted a day-long seminar on Raising Awareness to Eliminate Violence Against Women in Bangladesh.

This seminar, conducted in collaboration with the Faculty of Law at Dhaka University, coincided with the observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2023.

The seminar was conducted by Mahfuza Liza, superintendent of police, Special Branch, and Taslima Yasmin, associate professor of law at DU.

Faculty members from the law department including Dr Shima Zaman (acting dean); Dr Md Rahmat Ullah; Dr Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian; and Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, along with senior officials from IFIC Bank PLC such as Md Rafiqul Islam, DMD & Head of Branch Business, and SM Alamgir, head of legal affairs, attended the event.

