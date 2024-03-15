Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 15, 2024 11:44 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:29 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

ICT Chief Prosecutor Ghulam Arieff Tipoo passes away

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 15, 2024 11:44 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:29 PM
Chief Prosecutor Office Ghulam Arieff Tipoo. Photo: Collected

Ghulam Arieff Tipoo, the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, died at Lab Aid Hospital in the capital today. He was 93.

"He breathed his last at 8:20am today," Prosecutor Sultan Mahmud Simon told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia six days ago, Simon said.

The government appointed him as the chief of the war crimes prosecution panel in 2010 when the tribunal was formed to try the people involved in crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

ফুলের রাজনীতি

বর্তমান মন্ত্রিসভা গঠনের পরপর ফুলেল শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ে আরও একাধিক ঘটনা ঘটেছে, যা নিয়ে সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যমে আলোচনা-সমালোচনা হয়েছে।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|কৃষি

আমের গুটি আসতে শুরু করেছে রাজশাহীতে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification