ICT Chief Prosecutor Ghulam Arieff Tipoo passes away

Ghulam Arieff Tipoo, the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, died at Lab Aid Hospital in the capital today. He was 93.

"He breathed his last at 8:20am today," Prosecutor Sultan Mahmud Simon told The Daily Star.

He was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia six days ago, Simon said.

The government appointed him as the chief of the war crimes prosecution panel in 2010 when the tribunal was formed to try the people involved in crimes committed during the Liberation War in 1971.