Hoarders, price manipulators to face jail: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday warned the hoarders and market manipulators of essential commodities of stern action.

"If anyone hoards any goods from ill intentions, we'll have to take instant action against them through mobile courts and if needed, they will be sent to jail," she said in her introductory speech while chairing a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee at the Gono Bhaban in the evening.

Mentioning that the sudden price hike of essentials immediately after the election was very much abnormal, Hasina said, "It is inevitable to find out who are behind this."

She added, "It is not only necessary to find out them but also take instant action against them. We'll do it in future."

The premier urged the people to remain vigilant so that none can increase prices of food items by hoarding and black marketeering.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Mosharraf Hossain, and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, and Central Working Committee member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, among others, were present.